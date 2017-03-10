USC leads for Georgia receiver; QB Joyner will visit Alabama

Wide receiver Jatavious Harris of Milledgeville, Ga., won the 200 meters event in a track meet Thursday night and said afterward that USC had raced to the top of his list. And he said the Gamecocks have a sizable advantage over Miami, Tennessee and Georgia.
“I was talking to Coach [Bryan] McClendon the other day and they’ve moved up to number one in my recruiting,” Harris said. “It had a lot to do with Miami and the commitments that they have. But we’ve been having a lot of good conversations about football and that I can play early there. He said I would fit in perfect and he’s ready to coach me. I like the program. That’s why I moved them up to my number one out of all my schools.”
Harris did not make it to USC’s recent junior day due to a track meet and he plans to get to USC when he doesn’t have a track conflict. He has been to Georgia and Georgia State.
Harris also has offers from Florida, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Louisville, NC State, Oregon State, East Carolina and Mississippi State. He plans to graduate early and does not have a timetable on a commitment.
He said McClendon told him to take his time and enjoy the recruiting process.
Joyner will visit Alabama
Alabama had great success last season with an elusive quarterback in Jalen Hurts and this week the Crimson Tide offered a quarterback of a similar mold in Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester.
“I’m extremely blessed and thankful,” Joyner said. “Not many people get this opportunity. I been there before but I will visit back.”
Joyner had planned to visit Oregon this weekend but that visit will be rescheduled. He’s also looking at visits to Georgia and Auburn in the near future plus a return visit to USC.
Notes
▪ USC WR target Josh Vann of Tucker, Ga., was offered by Tennessee Thursday.
▪ USC LB target LB Dax Hollifield of Shelby, NC, picked up an offer Thursday from Georgia Tech.
▪ DE Stephon Wynn Jr. of Anderson and IMG Academy was offered Thursday by Notre Dame.
▪ USC RB target Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was offered by Indiana Thursday.
▪ USC OL target Maxwell Iyama of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was offered by Mississippi State.
▪ 2019 RB Keason Brown of Bamberg-Ehrhardt was offered Thursday by Georgia Tech.
Comments