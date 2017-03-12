Georgia lineman commits to Muschamp, Gamecocks

Offensive/defensive lineman LaMarius Benson (6-2 300) of Covington, Ga., has committed to South Carolina.
“I was amazed about it being my first SEC offer from a school like this,” he said last month after being offered. “They said they like the way I play and the way I can move.”
Benson also has offers from Maryland, Georgia Tech, UCF, Georgia State and Marshall.
He is the third commitment for the 2018 class, joining wide receiver Darius Rush (Greeleyville) and defensive end Tyreek Johnson (Sumter).
I have officially committed to do University of South Carolina #spursup @CoachWMuschamp respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/gVSZxUB0qK— LaMarius benson (@bensonboy14) March 12, 2017
