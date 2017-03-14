Coach: USC ‘will wait as long as possible’ for Mike Hughes

South Carolina still has one scholarship available for the 2017 class and the Gamecocks continue to keep the fire hot with defensive back Mike Hughes, the former North Carolina Tar Heel who played last season at Garden City Community College in Kansas.
Hughes took an official visit to USC in January, but he couldn’t sign in February because his academic situation was not to the point where he was certain for 2017 enrollment. And that remains a question mark, according to his coach.
“South Carolina is where he wants to go,” said Garden City coach Jeff Sims. “I don’t know that he’ll get it (academics) done in May. He’ll probably be a December grad. South Carolina likes him and they will wait as long as possible.”
Sims said he’s in contact with the USC staff and they are willing to wait on Hughes for January enrollment if that’s what it takes. Hughes would not play this season at Garden City, using his redshirt and leaving him two years to play two at the next level.
Hughes was the defensive player of the year in his conference last season and returned six punts for touchdowns. Sims has called him a player with the potential to be a NFL first round draft pick.
