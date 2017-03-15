Gamecocks football goes on offer spree

More offers went out from South Carolina on Tuesday including highly-recruited tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) of Arizona Western College where he was a teammate last season of Gamecock signee Kesian Nixon.
Anderson also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Ole Miss, TCU, East Carolina, Oregon, Louisville, Tennessee and others. He has a visit to Alabama set for April 4. Anderson has three years to play two.
Notes:
▪ USC also offered athlete Andrew Cunningham (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) of Tampa, a prospect former Gamecock quarterback Stephen Garcia knows about and approves of. He can play safety or running back. Cunningham also has offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Oregon State, Arizona State, Purdue, Memphis and others.
▪ Also getting a Gamecocks offer was athlete Alontae Taylor (6-foot-0, 182 pounds) of Manchester, Tenn. He’s a Tennessee commitment who also has offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Stanford and others.
▪ Also this week, USC offered running back Jashaun Corbin (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) of Melbourne, Fla.
“I was really excited when they offered,” Corbin saif. “I really like South Carolina, their atmosphere, the coaches and the tradition that they have. They my big play ability and everything that I have to offer, my speed, hands, vision.”
Last season Corbin rushed for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes. He rushed for over 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore. Clemson also is showing interest.
His only visit thus far has been to Florida State. Corbin also has offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan and Florida.
▪ Linebacker Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C., confirmed he will visit USC Friday for a spring practice.
▪ USC quarterback target Joe Milton of Orlando was offered Tuesday by Florida.
▪ Fayetteville, N.C., 2019 quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) visited USC Tuesday.
“I loved the atmosphere and how things were being run,” Bonner-Steward said. “I met with Coach Bentley and we talked summer camps and the days he wanted me to come back to see me on the field for a physical evaluation. At the moment I have no offers but I am expecting to turn heads this summer and I will be back to USC in June for one of the camps.”
Steward said other schools are showing interest but the USC visit was his first.
