Tevin Mack eyes school closer to home as recruiting process begins again

Tevin Mack, the former Dreher High standout, is once again a recruiting target after deciding not to return to the University of Texas for his junior season.
Mack (6-7) was the Longhorns’ leading scorer when coach Shaka Smart indefinitely suspended him in January for a violation of team rules.
Mack was heavily recruited as a high school senior in 2015, and his mother, Paula Mack, said many of the same schools are back in touch with her and her son’s AAU coach for this second shot at Mack. Those schools include South Carolina, Clemson, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Connecticut, Wake Forest, Georgia, DePaul and North Carolina.
Mack was home for spring break last week but did not visit any schools. He is going to finish the semester at Texas and then go from there to decide on his new school.
“I think he’s really waiting for the coaching changes and what players are transferring out or in,” Ms. Mack said. “He said it’s going to be much closer to South Carolina than he was. When he first talked about leaving, he said it’s more than likely an ACC or SEC school.”
Ms. Mack said the distance from home became a big issue for her son, and he really didn’t want to return to Austin for his sophomore season.
“He kind of felt like he was out there by himself with no family. He was 18 when he left. He was OK with it, but last year he really didn’t want to go back and we talked him in to going back. He said once he got there he realized how far it was.”
In 15 games this season Mack averaged nearly 15 points and 5 rebounds per game. As a freshman he averaged 5 points and 2 rebounds per game. Wherever he lands, Mack will have to sit out next season as a transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
