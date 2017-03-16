Gamecocks after big, JUCO defensive tackle

South Carolina remains involved with defensive lineman Dantrell Barkley of Independence Community College in Kansas. Barkley said he recently talked with defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
Barkley, who is from Kannapolis, N.C., said he plans to visit USC this summer. And he said Thompson is coming out to see him once coaches can go back on the road.
USC remains his only offer, but Barkley said he’s now also hearing from Syracuse, Louisville, Central Florida and N.C. State. He also wants to visit N.C. State this summer. USC remains his favorite at this point.
Notes:
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 wide receiver Nolan Grouix of Davidson, N.C. He visited Tuesday.
▪ 2019 DB Akele Pauling of Ben Lippen plans to attend USC’s practice Thursday. He also plans to visit Virginia Tech and Clemson this spring.
▪ Dorman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden was offered Wednesday by Georgia Tech. He has 18 offers at this point.
▪ Wide receiver Sam Pinckney of Greenwood will visit LSU this weekend.
▪ Branchville defensive lineman Torrion Stevenson was offered Wednesday by Virginia, his first offer.
▪ Quarterback Jarren Williams of Lawrenceville, Ga., was offered by Ole Miss. He’s a Kentucky commitment. USC also is recruiting him.
▪ Saluda defensive lineman Kelijiha Brown announced a commitment Wednesday night to Wake Forest over USC. Brown said Wake made him a priority and and showed great loyalty towards him.
“They’ve been on me for a very long time,” Brown said. “Even though South Carolina offered me first, I feel like Wake Forest recruited me harder than Carolina did. There was just a lot more love shown. I love everything about Wake Forest and I can see myself there for three or four years.”
Brown said is commitment ends his recruiting and he will graduate early. Brown is the second player from the state to commit to Wake Forest joining Wilson DB Zion Keith. Former Citadel coach Kevin Higgins recruits the state for the Demon Deacons.
Comments