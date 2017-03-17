Gamecocks make offer to in-demand linebacker

South Carolina offered linebacker Ayodele Adeoye (6-foot-2, 225 pounds), of St. Louis, joining the likes of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Missouri on his board. He’s also drawing interest from Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Adeoye has been in touch with USC linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and plans to look closer at the Gamecocks.
“When I got the offer I was shocked, I was like, where did this offer come from,” Adeoye said. “I talked to someone about the school and what stood out to me was the first year head coach came in and won six games. I thought that was pretty nice. Not many coaches can do that at the level of play they play at.”
Adeoye had 128 tackles in eight games last season along with six sacks. Hutzler has broken down his film and has let him know he thinks he would fit in with their defensive package.
“They like the way I move,” Adeoye said. “I can do it all, I can play any linebacker position, inside or outside.”
Adeoye said the distance from Missouri to South Carolina, or any other distant location, won’t be a factor in his decision.
“If it’s the place for me, I don’t have a problem going out far. If South Carolina winds up the place for me, that’s where I’ll be. If it’s closer to home, that’s where I’ll be. It’s based on how I feel about the college.”
Adeoye said he will eventually visit USC. He has visited Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky and Illinois twice. He is going to LSU this weekend. He does have a favorite but doesn’t want to publicize where he’s leaning at this point, and he will be an early graduate.
