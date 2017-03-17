Local lineman takes a closer look at Gamecocks

Offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell (6-6 285) of Lugoff-Elgin is gaining more notoriety in recruiting circles after offers from Virginia and Louisville. On Friday he was at South Carolina to watch the Gamecocks in another of their spring practice sessions.
“They said they are in the middle of the recruiting process for me. They want to get me there for a camp and see how I play in person and then they will make their decision whether or not to offer me,” Campbell said. “I really like USC and I was hoping to pick up an offer from them earlier today, but they want me in a camp so I’m going to go to a camp there.”
Clemson also is showing interest in Campbell. The Tigers like him enough to suggest another move for him before getting an offer from them.
“Clemson has asked me to go to a prep school in New Jersey called Peddie Prep. If I was to go there I will repeat my senior year there, play football and then they said they would sign me after a year there,” he said. “They want me to do that because they are only signing like two linemen my senior year and they have already offered them, so they want me to go there and then sign me after that.
“My dream was always to play at Clemson but now they want me to go to a prep school across the country. When I have these offers from these other ACC schools, I honestly don’t think I’ll end up going to the prep school because I have the chance to go play at that level straight out of high school. But it’s still an option.”
Campbell, whose brother signed with Wofford in February as an offensive lineman, also has offers from the Terriers, Middle Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State and Appalachian State. He will visit Georgia State this Sunday, NC State next Friday and is going to Virginia April 22 and June 24.
