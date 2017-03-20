Gamecocks offer 300-pound JUCO DT

South Carolina offered Highland Community College defensive lineman Antar Thompson (6-foot-3, 310 pounds). He’s a native of St. Louis and former Missouri signee and also has offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, Colorado, Louisville, Kansas State and others.
“They say they like my size, speed and change of direction with the weight I carry,” Thompson said. “I don’t know much about the program, I know they are a top school and put guys in the league.”
Last season Thompson had 22 tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss. He plans to visit USC this summer and said right now Kansas State and Alabama are two he’s very comfortable with.
Notes:
▪ Running back Clay Harris (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) of Norcross, Ga., visited South Carolina on Saturday.
“I really enjoyed my visit yesterday,” Harris said. “Coach Bentley had me come to their running back meeting to watch film on their practice and learn different things about reading the defense. But the coaches are coming to watch me practice in spring. They like my film and my size.”
Harris has offers from Tulane, Arkansas State and Western Kentucky. He’s also visited Georgia Tech and will visit Tulane and Western Kentucky.
▪ Greenville High 2019 quarterback Davis Beville (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) visited USC Saturday.
“It was a great experience,” Beville said. “Got a small tour of the stadium and then headed out to practice. Watched a lot of players going hard and it just made me want to get back on the field. The coaches are telling me to just keep up what I am doing, and to make sure that I make it down for camp. They like my size and my arm strength, also accuracy and throwing on the run.”
Beville has not been offered, and he has also visited Georgia and will visit Virginia Tech. Last season Beville completed 66 percent of is passes for 2,194 yards and 26 touchdowns.
▪ Running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sunday released his top eight schools. From his offer,s the list is South Carolina, Auburn, Duke, Louisville, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. And from others recruiting him, the schools making the list were Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.
▪ Offensive lineman Hank Manos, of Chapin, was back at South Carolina on Saturday for the second time to watch a spring practice.
“It was great,” Manos said. “Practice was intense and energetic. My parents got an opportunity to visit with Coach Wolford and Coach Muschamp. We were able to get a campus tour and meet with the academic folks which was really helpful.”
Manos also has been to Duke and NC State. He has offers from USC, Duke, NC State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina Georgia State and Appalachian State. He’s also getting interest from Clemson, Vanderbilt and Middle Tennessee State. He plans to visit Georgia State Sunday.
▪ Defesnive lineman Darnell Jefferies of Covington, Ga., made his second visit of the recruiting season to South Carolina on Saturday to watch the Gamecocks practice.
“I experienced the 11-on-11 scrimmage,” Jefferies said. “They were very competitive. I talked briefly with Coach Muschamp and Coach Lance (Thompson). They were just saying to come back to camp and come back as many times as I want to visit to get a better relationship with them. We were there from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It was great.”
Wednesday Jefferies and his mother took a visit to Clemson. “It was great, the family atmosphere. I had a sit down with Coach Dabo (Swinney). We sat down for an hour and talked about lots of things. He was talking about how I can play the three technique and also play defensive end at Clemson.” Jefferies also visited Georgia Thursday. He plans to take visits to Miami, Oregon, LSU and Ole Miss in the weeks ahead. There is no favorite. “I’m just enjoying the recruiting process right now and taking it all in.”
▪ Punter and placekicker Nicolas Sciba of Clover visited South Carolina on Saturday.
▪ 2019 wide receiver Tyler Smith (6-feet, 160 pounds) of Conyers, Ga., visited USC on Saturday.
▪ 2019 offensive lineman Triston Miller (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) of Charlotte plans to visit USC on Tuesday.
▪ Greenwood wide receiver Sam Pinckney was offered by LSU. He also has a USC offer.
▪ Dorman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden picked up an offer from Michigan State, his 18th offer.
▪ LSU offered quarterback Jarren Williams of Lawrenceville, Ga, a Kentucky commit. He also has a USC offer.
▪ Gamecocks defensive backs target Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., visited Wake Forest Friday.
▪ Defensive back Jamarcus Chatman of Rome, Ga., was offered by Michigan. He has Clemson and USC interest.
▪ 2019 defensive back Akele Pauling of Ben Lippen was back at South Carolina on Thursday to watch practice. He plans to get to Virginia Tech and Clemson later in the spring.
Comments