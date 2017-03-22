Gamecocks in on emerging 2018 tight end from Atlanta

South Carolina on Tuesday offered tight end John FitzPatrick (6-6 230) of Atlanta, who has emerged as a national recruit with offers also from UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State, West Virginia, Arizona State, NC State, Missouri, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Maryland, Iowa State, Minnesota and others.
“I spoke with Coach [Will] Muschamp and Coach [Pat] Washington a couple weeks back and they said they absolutely loved my film,” FitzPatrick said. “They could see me taking over the SEC at tight end for them and want me to get up there soon. Coach Washington texted me telling me I have an offer from them. I love the huge fanbase and that it’s a high academic school with high-level football. They love my speed, high motor and the ability to go up and make a play catching the ball at tight end.”
FitzPatrick said he definitely will make a visit to USC at some point. He visited UCLA last week and has also been to Virginia, Duke, Princeton and Georgia Tech. He will visit Georgia on Saturday.
FitzPatrick said there are no early favorites for him and he will not be an early graduate.
Gamecocks still in mix for Tennessee DB
Defensive back Brendon Harris of Chattanooga is a heavily recruited prospect that Clemson and USC have offered along with many others from across the country. Thus far he has visited Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Vanderbilt. He was at Clemson for the January junior day and he plans to return for the spring game.
“It’s just getting to know the coaches and getting to meet the other juniors and getting a feel for the Clemson atmosphere,” Harris said. He’s not sure yet if Clemson likes him more for cornerback or safety and he said he prefers corner. Last season he had 73 tackles with 7 interceptions.
Harris said Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and LSU join Clemson as the schools he’s talking with the most and he doesn’t have a favorite. He said he’s also in touch with USC assistant Bobby Bentley and he plans to visit at some point.
“It’s kind of fun getting to know him and then his son being the quarterback on the team, it’s kind of fun knowing that,” Harris said. “They are a really good football team. I’d say they are still in the mix, too.”
Harris plans to wait until after the season before making his decision and he is not an early graduate.
USC looking closer at in-state lineman
Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden of Dorman is loading up on the offers, but thus far USC and Clemson have not moved on him. But that might soon change.
“I talked to USC last week,” he said. “Coach Bentley said the OL coach is liking me and there is a possibility of an offer soon. And I talk to Clemson a good bit. I think they are waiting to see how I do in the spring.”
McFadden’s offers include Michigan State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Duke, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Louisville and others.
▪ Note: USC offered WR Kam Scott (6-2 160) of Manvel, Texas. Some of his other offers are Baylor, SMU, Tennessee, Tulane, Tulsa and North Texas.
