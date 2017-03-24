Top LB target Dax Hollifield sees ‘really good’ opportunity at USC

Linebacker Dax Hollifield of Shelby, NC, was back at South Carolina last week to watch the Gamecocks practice, the latest of several visits he’s made to Columbia in recent months.
This time he brought his mom with him so she could check things out as well.
Hollifield (6-1, 220) has held the Gamecocks in high regard throughout his recruiting process and the Gamecocks currently sit atop his list along with North Carolina, Stanford, Florida and Virginia Tech. He wants to take several more visits before narrowing his list to five and then he will take his official visits.
Hollifield said there was nothing new uncovered by him on his most recent visit to USC because he’s seen all the Gamecocks have to offer inside and outside the program. But watching the practice was educational.
“I really enjoy watching them,” Hollifield said. “One thing that was different was me and (LB) Coach Hutzler were talking over the calls and stuff like that. They run the same defense as our high school. I’ve been a three-year starter and will be a four-year starter. I’ve played in 48 games and I know that defense really well.
“I like how they work hard,” he said. “I really pride myself on working hard and outworking everybody. All I want and all I ask is I want an opportunity and I will prove myself. I see an opportunity there, I really do. A really good one.”
Hollifield will not be able to make the USC spring game. He’s going to Florida State Thursday and then he’s going to Florida for that spring game. He also is planning to visit Alabama to watch a visit and will make a return visit to LSU. He also plans to get out to Stanford and Notre Dame.
Hollifield does not have a decision timeline and he’s not graduating early. He also plays basketball and is closing in on 1,000 points for his career.
Notes
▪ DE Xavier Thomas of Florence and IMG Academy in Florida was at USC Thursday morning to watch the Gamecocks in their spring practice. Thomas also visited USC earlier this month on a bus trip with teammates and he plans to take in the Gamecock spring game April 1. Thomas tweeted this reaction to the Thursday visit: “Always nice to be back in Cola Will be back for the spring game. Hope Williams Brice is Rockingg!!”
▪ DL William Green Jr. of Albany, Ga., is planning to take an unofficial visit to USC Saturday to watch the Gamecocks’ spring scrimmage. Green is set to attend Jones County Junior College (Miss.) for the next two seasons, but the Gamecocks remain on him for the future and he wanted to give them another close up look while he’s out on spring break. His thinking right now is to join the Gamecocks for the 2019 season. “If everything falls into place, yes, but I’m not committed. South Carolina is my for-sure number one.”
▪ Wilson DB Zion Keith, who currently is committed to Wake Forest, said he’s starting to get more attention from USC. “Gamecocks are making a hard push. They have been in contact with me a lot. They’re also filling the mailbox with hand written letters and I plan on visiting April 1 for the spring game.”
▪ USC Thursday became the first to offer 2019 multi-position ATH Braylen Weems (5-11 170) of Lawrenceville, Ga. “My reaction to getting the offer was very exciting. For my first offer to be from an SEC school is very awesome and humbling. I also think that the Gamecocks are a strong program in the SEC and that they are top competitors. I would also say that they like my athleticism the most and my ability to play so many different positions. They like me most as a wide receiver.” Weems also plays quarterback and safety.
▪ USC offered 2019 WR Lance Wilhoite (6-3 169) of Nashville. He also has offers from Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, NC State and South Florida.
▪ 6-4 Sharone Wright Jr. of West Florence has offers from Clemson, USC, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, VCU, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Auburn, Charlotte, Georgia, Kansas State and Memphis. And at this point he’s not rushing the process. “I’m still just enjoying the process with the whole recruitment thing, still looking at plenty of schools. I didn’t really want to have a set school in my mind before my last AAU season I feel like more offers will come and a lot of good things are ahead. I get a lot of calls and texts from different coaches. I talk to Wake and Clemson pretty often, though.” Wright’s dad is former Clemson star Sharone Wright.
