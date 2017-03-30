Opening invite left Spring Valley LB speechless

Linebacker Channing Tindall of Spring Valley has been one of the state’s biggest climbers in recruiting circles this year, and he’s not done yet.
On Wednesday night, he picked up another big offer from Virginia Tech. Last weekend, he earned an invitation to The Opening in July where he will compete against some of the best prospects in the country.
“I was left speechless,” Tindall said of earning is place at The Opening at the trials in Atlanta. “It’s amazing to know how my hard work has finally paid off and I’m seeing success in my future. It let’s me know I’m going down the right track and I need to keep grinding and do what I do best. I was able to close ground pretty well and break down. I think that’s one main reason I got invited.”
Tindall has been involved with his track team this spring and that’s taken up a lot of his time and limited his visiting opportunities. He did get to USC for a practice recently and had planned to return for the spring game Saturday but he won’t be able to make it. He wants to see several schools this summer like Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida, Georgia and NC State.
Tindall said he he hears from USC every day with contact from Will Muschamp and Coleman Hutzler.
“They’re whole thing is building a culture and strong foundation in South Carolina,” he said. “They talk about how Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier stayed how and how they’ve made it to the Final Four. Standing up for your hometown.”
Tindall has been favoring USC and he said that has not changed. He’s also growing fond of Florida, Auburn and Georgia.
“I have to get down to the other schools because I haven’t seen them really practice,” he said. “I’ve been to South Carolina’s practice before and I’ve gotten to interact with the coaches and look exactly how they coach their team. I haven’t done that with the rest of the schools so I’m trying to get there and learn everybody before I really make a decision.”
Tindall said Alabama also is in touch with him. He’s not hearing from Clemson at this point after drawing earlier interest from the Tigers. He’d like to make his decision before his senior season.
Notes:
▪ Defensive end K.J. Henry of Clemmons, N.C., plans to attend the South Carolina spring game Saturday. He will also take a visit to Virginia Tech in the future. He has been in recent weeks to Clemson and Alabama. Henry has his list down to a final 10 but won’t release that until early April. He will graduate early so he will make his decision at some point during the season.
▪ USC wide receiver target Jatavious Harris of Milledgeville, Ga., picked up offers from Maryland and Kentucky. He’s been favoring USC.
▪ Trae Broadnax, a 2019 6-foot-3 point guard from Savannah, visited USC Tuesday and watched the Gamecocks practice for the Final Four.
“I really liked it a lot,” Broadnax said. “I love what they’re doing to the old arena with the renovations, it’s going to look very nice. I really didn’t have a chance to sit down with Coach Frank (Martin) as you could imagine he’s very busy right now. I gave them my schedule for this travel season and they said they were going to come watch me. I also learned a lot from Coach Perry (Clark). He’s an interesting guy to talk to.”
Broadnax has an offer from UAB and is also getting interest from Florida State and Wofford.
▪ Byrnes wide receiver Demarcus Gregory will return Saturday to USC for the spring game.
