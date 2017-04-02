Xavier Thomas aware of USC’s need for pass rushers

Defensive end Xavier Thomas of Florence and IMG Academy in Florida has made several visits to USC this spring, the most recent coming Saturday for the spring game.
Thomas has stated he will choose either the Gamecocks or Clemson on Dec. 20, though he continues to be recruited by some of the other big names in the country. Saturday’s visit gave Thomas the chance once again to mingle with current Gamecocks coaches and players and some of the recruits who will arrive this summer.
“It was great. Even though a lot of fans were supporting basketball it still was a good crowd and the fans showed me a lot of love,” Thomas said. “I was really impressed by USC’s offense. They are going to put up numbers this year for sure. But like everyone knows, they highly need pass rushers, so I noticed that also.”
Thomas, of course, got a lot of attention from Will Muschamp and the defensive staff. Muschamp’s hard sell to him has been to come join him in helping to rebuild the program. With USC’s need at his position, he would have a chance to step right in. That message remained the same Saturday.
“Coaches just tell me the same thing,” he said. “ ‘You see what’s here for you and you already know how we feel about you,’ so nothing different.”
Thomas is expected to make another visit to Clemson this coming weekend for the Tigers’ spring game.
