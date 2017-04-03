Dakereon Joyner takes last look at Gamecocks ahead of decision

Quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High on Saturday made what he calls his final visit to South Carolina prior to his June decision.
Joyner has the Gamecocks in his final five with Alabama, N.C. State, Oregon and Georgia. Joyner said he thought the Gamecocks played well on both sides of the ball in their spring game, and of course his focus was on the offense.
“I got a chance to see Jake Bentley and all the other quarterbacks play and compete,” he said. “My boy Tre (OrTre Smith), it was nice seeing him play. The coaches were just glad I got a chance to come up there and enjoy myself. I talked to some of the guys like Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Jamyest Williams and other instate guys.”
Joyner said all five of his schools are on the same level with no leader. He will take his final visits to Oregon and Alabama. He will narrow his list to three prior to his June 17 announcement. His mother and younger brother joined him on the visit.
Notes
▪ USC target DB Jaycee Horn visited Tennessee Saturday.
▪ USC RB target Master Teague visited Ohio State Saturday.
▪ Rock Hill WR/FS Eric Stroud was at USC for the spring game.
▪ QB Jalil-El Amin of Duluth, Ga., was at USC’s spring game Saturday.
▪ Ridge View DL Damion Daley was USC’s spring game. He has offers from Cincinnati, Georgia State, Western Kentucky and Old Dominion.
▪ 2019 DB Akele Pauling of Ben Lippen was at USC’s spring game Saturday.
▪ USC offered 2019 WR Arjei Henderson (6-1 179) of Richmond, Texas. He’s an Oklahoma commitment.
Comments