South Carolina remains favorite for Georgia LB

Madison, Ga., linebacker Quin Williams visited South Carolina late in March to watch a spring practice and afterward declared the Gamecocks as his leader. He was back at USC last Saturday for the spring game and the Gamecocks do remain his favorite though he’s not ready to declare his recruiting over.
“I was the first one there, and Coach Peterson loved my parents, so that went well,” Williams said. “My parents loved the place so it all worked out. I see them going through a rebuilding process, and it looks like it’s going in the right direction. Sometimes they’ll play a three man front and bring a ‘backer down, and that’s what I like to do in the ‘backer position. And sometimes they’ll have a four man front with two backers in the box, and I like to do that too.”
Williams visited Auburn on Tuesday.
“It was great. About the same as South Carolina,” he said.
Williams has no other visits planned right now. He said USC, Auburn, Florida and Florida State rate as his top schools at this point. He does not have a timetable on a decision.
Comments