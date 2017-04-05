Gamecocks trying to add offensive line class

South Carolina landed a commitment earlier this week from one of the top offensive linemen in Tennessee in Maxwell Iyama, and the Gamecocks continues to work on another, Jerome Carvin of Cordova. Carvin made his first visit to USC last weekend for the spring game and was joined by his mother on the visit.
“The visit was great, I enjoyed my time down there,” Carvin said. “I was talking with Coach Wolford, Coach Bentley and Coach Muschamp and they were saying I am a top priority for them. Coach Wolford and Coach Bentley are coming down to Memphis to watch me this spring. They like how I am relentless in finishing my blocks, the way I move for now big I am and that I have good feet. And I’m a pretty good pass blocker.”
Carvin is being recruited as a guard.
The trip to USC was the latest in a full itinerary of campus visits for Carvin who also has been to Alabama, Tennessee, Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He will visit Georgia on the April 7 and Auburn the next day. And he plans a return trip to Alabama and one to Tennessee.
Carvin said he will soon release a top seven and then he will narrow his list to five for his official visits. It is possible he will graduate early.
Carvin’s cousin Damien Jacobs played for Muschamp at Florida.
Notes:
▪ Defensive end K.J. Henry of Clemmons, N.C., plans to release his top ten list Wednesday night at 7. He visited the Gamecocks for the spring game and he also visited Clemson late last month. Both are expected to be on the list.
▪ South Carolina QB target Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., was offered by Michigan Tuesday night. That’s his second Power Five Conference offer. Shough visited USC last weekend.
▪ Linebacker Azeez Ojulari of Marietta, Ga., added offers from Auburn and Virginia Tech. USC also has offered and Clemson is interested. He visited Clemson Monday.
▪ Wide receiver Sam Pinckney of Greenwood was offered by Georgia. He also has offers from USC, Florida, LSU and Florida State.
▪ Defensive end Xavier Thomas of IMG Academy plans to update his recruiting status soon. He visited USC last Saturday and will visit Clemson this Saturday.
▪ Ben Lippen quarterback Patrick McClure signed with Jacksonville
