Former Florence DE excited about South Carolina early in process

Defensive end Dorian Gerald (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) was an unknown quantity coming out of West Florence High School. Despite his selection to the North-South Game in 2015, he had no offers. So Gerald went across the country to get bigger and better College of the Canyons in California, and that decision paid off when he landed a South Carolina offer.
“I’ve been talking to Coach Thompson for awhile now,” Gerald said. “It was a shock to me this morning. It’s amazing. It’s my home state and it means a lot to me to know that my home what’s me to come home. I’m lost for words honestly. It means a lot to me. That’s one of the best offers you’re going to get, your home state offer.”
Gerald, however, said he did not grow up a USC fan. He actually favored Oregon because the Ducks’ style of play was similar to how they played at West Florence.
Gerald made a big impact in his first season in 2016, finishing second on the team in tackles with 54. He also had 12 of the team’s 33 sacks, a figure that led the conference, and forced four fumbles. He also recorded 24 tackles for loss. Gerald was named to the Region III All California Community College Team. He also was named to the first team of the Southern California Football Association All League Team.
“They love the way I get to the quarterback and that’s what they want,” he said. They need a pass rusher who can come in and compete for a starting position, no doubt about it. He’s bringing me in to rush the passer.”
Gerald also has picked up offers from Tennessee, Arizona State, Colorado State, Syracuse, Washington State, Memphis and others. He’s very excited about the USC offer but he’s not ready to push the Gamecocks, or anyone, to the front of the line.
“I’m a open book,” he said. “I’m loving everyone. Of course, it would be nice to come home but I want to go to a place that leads me to the best opportunity to play because you don’t have a lot of time coming out of JUCO. Of course, it would be lovely to come home but I also have to consider who is going to offer me the best opportunity to get on the field earliest.”
Gerald has not taken any visits yet but he plans to set up some unofficial visits soon. While in California he wants to stop by Southern Cal and Arizona State, and when he’s home this summer he plans to check out USC. He did visit USC in the past while in high school.
Gerald will graduate in December and enroll in his new school in January. He will have three years to play two.
