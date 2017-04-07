Georgia LB recruit always pays attention to Skai Moore

Waycross, Ga., linebacker Ernest Jones IV visited South Carolina for a spring practice, for the spring game and plans to return next week for a more in depth visit with the academic side of the school. With all that interest in the Gamecocks, it’s no surprise Jones now favors the Gamecocks over some other SEC schools. His mind is not quite made up but he does plan to announce a commitment by or on May 5.
“I’m loving South Carolina,” Jones said. “I’m liking everything. I’ll get a good education if I go there and get to play big-time football, so I’m really getting the best of both worlds. They have explained to me how I will fit on the depth chart. They said they need me. It’s going to be a good opportunity to go play under Coach Hutzler and Coach Muschamp so, I’m excited Have I made up my mind? Not yet.”
Jones plans to visit Florida next week and he also wants to visit Ole Miss and Tennessee. But the Gators present the greatest threat.
“Florida was my dream school coming up and I’ve been waiting to get there and visit and see how I would fit in there, if possible,” Jones said.
Florida will have to show Jones a lot to turn him away from the Gamecocks. He was zoned in on the defense when watching that practice and the spring game and definitely saw where he could fit in.
“Their defense plays hard you can tell and Skai Moore is good,” he said. “I usually watch him the whole time because they say that I will be playing in his position. I study him to see how they have him do it. I like South Carolina’s defense.”
Jones picked up an offer Thursday from Tennessee. He also has offers from Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Duke, Western Kentucky, Oregon, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech and Georgia State.
Notes:
▪ Gamecocks linebacker signee Eldridge Thompson said he has completed all his JUCO academic work and is set to enroll, perhaps in May.
▪ Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall added an offer from Tennessee. He plans to visit Florida on Monday and Virginia Tech on April 15.
▪ South Carolina Thursday offered quarterback Tanner Mordecai (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) of Waco, Texas. Some of his other offers are Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Syracuse. Last season he passed for 1716 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 517 yards and eight touchdowns.
▪ Gamecocks quarterback target Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., got an offer from Missouri, his second major offer of the week.
▪ USC offered WR Rondale Moore (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) of Louisville.
▪ USC offered 2019 DB Jalen Alexander of Loganville, Ga.
▪ USC offered 2019 DE Kevin Harris of Loganville, Ga.
▪ Duke offered South Pointe WR/DB Steven Gilmore Jr.
▪ Navy offered Ben Lippen LB Kyle Wright.
▪ Clemson and South Carolina target Azeez Ojulari of Marietta, Ga., was offered by Notre Dame.
