USC offers up-and-coming tight end

Last week South Carolina offered tight end Tommy Tremble (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) of Johns Creek, Ga.
“I was very happy and excited when the offer happened,” Tremble said. “I love the program and the coaching staff has been great to me also. They said they liked how I’m a big man that has a lot of potential on the field either getting vertical or putting my hand in the ground and blocking.”
Tremble will visit USC on April 29th. He visited Georgia on Saturday and was offered, and he was at Auburn earlier in the week. He is going to Tennessee next Saturday. He also has offers from Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, Maryland and Colorado State.
▪ Running back Mateo Durant of McCormick has taken some visits, including one to USC, and has more to come. Clemson no longer is interested but USC remains in touch.
“I use to hear from Clemson more than USC, now USC is showing more interest,” Durant said. “But nothing that’s showing me they are really excited about me. I talked to Coach Bentley and he said they love me but they have to be careful with their pick. He said once they offer that means they’re ready to offer me.”
Durant also has visited Georgia and Georgia State and he has visits coming up to Wofford, Duke, Virginia Tech. Charlotte and West Virginia.
▪ Defensive end Gaelin Elmore, the graduate transfer from Minnesota, was delayed in Atlanta on his way to USC from Arizona on Sunday night and arrived early Monday morning. He said his visit to Arizona “went really well, it was a lot of fun.” After his visit to USC which ends Tuesday, Elmore plans to decide on his next three official visits.
▪ Stephon Green, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound 2019 wide receiver from Carvers Bay, took in spring practices at USC and Clemson. He’s been a basketball player but is now being recruited more for football. “Both coaches are saying they should have people coming to the school in 2-3 weeks. I’m attending a one day camp for both schools this summer.” Green also is hearing from East Carolina and Wingate. He said he will pursue football for college.
▪ J.W. Hertzberg, a 2020 quarterback said Southside Christian, already is drawing the interest of South Carolina, Clemson and others. He has been to USC and visited Oklahoma State last week.
“When I moved here from Miami seven years ago, I was so lucky to have met Willy Korn who introduced me to Bobby Bentley,” Hertzberg said. “Coach Bentley was the one who trained me. I credit him for the mechanics I have today. I can remember hours of throwing with him, Jake Bentley and Shuler Bentley. Also, Coach Bentley and Coach Muschamp and Coach Roper have had me on campus three times so far and invited me again this summer.”
Clemson invited Hertzberg to the spring game but he had already promised Oklahoma State a visit for the weekend. He plans to reschedule Clemson. He also has been to Miami and Florida International. Hertzberg currently is 6-foot-2 but projects to be 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5.
▪ Buford, Ga., offensive lineman Carter Colquitt (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) visited USC on Friday and Clemson on Saturday for its spring game. He has not been offered but is expecting coaches to scout him this spring.
“Last year I a had a few injuries and was inexperienced, because it was my first year playing tackle,” Colquitt said. “This year I have something to prove to coaches, and I’ve worked really hard to get to this point.”
Colquitt said he will attend several camps this summer in hopes of landing offers.
▪ South Carolina continues to lead for wide receiver Jatavious Harris of Milledgeville, Ga., and is in his final seven with Louisville, Florida, Miami, Minnesota, Tennessee, Pitt and West Virginia.
▪ USC target Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner will visit Alabama on April 22.
▪ Byrnes wide receiver Demarcus Gregory was offered by Nebraska Sunday.
▪ Wide receiver Jacob Copeland of Pensacola, Fla., visited Clemson Saturday but Sunday he narrowed his decision to Auburn and Florida.
▪ NaLyssa Smith, a 6-foot-2 forward from Converse, Texas, took an official visit to USC over the weekend. She’s ranked fourth nationally by ESPN.
▪ 2019 outfielder Tyler Kehoe (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) of Prospect Park, Penn., committed Sunday to USC. He had been committed to Louisville. He also was recruited by Clemson, Arkansas, Penn State, Houston, Pitt and Virginia Tech.
▪ Defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., trimmed his list to a final seven of USC, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn.
▪ Offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell of Lugoff-Elgin has added offers from N.C. State and Duke. He also has offers from Louisville, Virginia, Wofford, Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, Georgia State and Eastern Kentucky. NC State and Duke were his most recent offers and he has no future visits planned. He’s not heard much recently from USC or Clemson.
▪ Offensive lineman Hamilton Hall (6-foot-6, 332 pounds) of Chamblee, Ga., visited Clemson last week.
“Clemson visit went well,” Hall said. “What I liked most was what Coach Elliot was pouring into me about what makes Clemson different. He told me about basically what makes them who they are and the type of people they have on staff. It left an impression on me. I really like how they ran things over there.”
Hall also has visited Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, N.C. State and Georgia. He would only say he has ACC and SEC offers adding that his coaches advised him not to specify his offers publicly. He said he has not heard from USC.
