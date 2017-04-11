Ohio QB recruit impressed by South Carolina

Cincinnati quarterback Chase Wolf (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) visited South Carolina last March as part of a tour of several Southern schools, and the Gamecocks are right at the top of his list at this point along with Boston College.
“I had a great time in Columbia, it was awesome,” Wolf said. “I love the coaching staff and I love the players. The campus is beautiful and the education is great as well.”
Wolf primarily is a passing quarterback who can run when necessary. He threw for 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He watched the Gamecocks practice and focused on what the offense liked to do.
“They run similar things to what we do and that seems good for me,” he said. “I like watching the quarterbacks and how they work. The practice they ran was uptempo so gametime things are easier. I really liked that about the way they practiced.”
Wolf sat in on quarterback meetings with Gamecock starter Jake Bentley and watched him closely in practice and said he saw some similarities between the two.
Wolf said he would like to make his decision in May. He has also visited N.C. State, North Carolina, Duke, Boston College, Indiana and Cincinnati. He will visit Wisconsin next week.
The Gamecocks are in regular contact, Wolf said, and he’s communicating primarily with quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper.
“They want me to be a part of the family. That’s the clear message that I receive from them. They talk to me just like a person. He asks me how I’m doing. It’s not like come here for this reason or come here for that reason. We’re building a relationship which is pretty special. I’d say they are in the top two with probably Boston College.”
Wolf said after his Wisconsin visit he will start to work on his final decision though it’s possible he’ll make a return visit to USC before making up his mind. He will not graduate early from high school.
