Gamecocks No. 1 for tall Georgia receiver

South Carolina has been the favorite of wide receiver Jatavious Harris of Milledgeville, Ga., since early March and even though he has received many more offers and taken other visits, Harris still has the Gamecocks at the top of his list.
“We’ve been talking a lot and they are my number one school right now,” Harris said. “They are telling me they are ready for me to get over there so we can get to it and put in some work.
Harris was actually at Spring Valley High School last weekend for a track meet but wasn’t able to make it over to USC. He has not yet visited the campus but he plans to do so in May. His track meets, he said, make it hard to take visits in the spring. His only visits have been to Georgia and Georgia State.
Harris said Tennessee is second to USC on his list. He is going to Tennessee on April 22 and is also going to visit Florida, Pitt and possibly Louisville. Harris has declared a final seven of USC, Tennessee, Florida, Pitt, Minnesota, Louisville, West Virginia and Miami.
What has kept the Gamecocks atop his list, Harris said, is the constant communications between the two and what he feels they have to offer.
“I just feel like that’s a place I can make home one day, hopefully. I really don’t have a set date (for committing). I’m waiting to take some more visits and stuff and then I’ll decide. They are waiting on me.”
Harris said he does plan to make his commitment before his season. He will be an early graduate.
Notes:
▪ Running back Jashaun Corbin of Melbourne, Fla., will visit Clemson and South Carolina on Tuesday. The Gamecocks have offered along with Florida State, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame and others.
▪ Spring Valley linebacker and Gamecocks target Channing Tindall gets an offer from Arkansas.
▪ In his most recent blog for USA Today, Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson of wrote about his recent in home visits with North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky. He also wrote about USC's run to the Final Four and Frank Martin selling him on the idea of more of the same if he becomes a Gamecock. Williamson is now into his AAU season. He scored 47 points in his last game. Next up is an Adidas sponsored event in Dallas.
▪ Justin Jones, a 6-foot-2 guard of Myrtle Beach and Cowley Community College in Kansas, committed to South Carolina State.
Comments