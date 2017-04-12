Minnesota grad transfer could play anywhere on USC D-line

University of Minnesota graduate transfer defensive end Gaelin Elmore is in the process of checking out the schools he's considering for his final season. He was at Arizona over the weekend and South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. The Gamecocks are shopping for some immediate help at defensive end and did their best to convince Elmore to join in.
"It was awesome. I didn't know what to expect going down, having never been to South Carolina," Elmore said. "Me and Coach Muschamp had kind of a previous relationship because I was recruited by Florida coming out of high school. It was awesome to get down there and see everything the school has to offer. They have a lot of great resources and I really enjoyed my time there. Great people and great community. It was great, I enjoyed it a lot."
Elmore said part of his time was spent meeting with Muschamp and Lance Thompson and he got an idea about how they would use him should he decide to join them.
"Up and down the line, not really restricting me to one position," he said. "They were telling me I could contribute up and down the line and on every down, and that's something that's really appealing, especially having defensive coaches with NFL experience and knowing what teams in the NFL look for. So, just seeing how they want to use me and the way they say they can use me is pretty sweet. They are definitely someone I have to consider hard. My dad really loved it and that's a big point to take into consideration. South Carolina is someone that's definitely going to be in my mind for a while and probably be right in there when I start to make my decision."
Elmore plans to decide by tomorrow night if he's going to take any more visits or go ahead and make his decision off his two visits thus far. Some of his other offers are Oklahoma, East Carolina, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Houston and Texas Tech.
Comments