South Carolina offers son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Brad Johnson was far from a star at Florida State, but he ended up starting 125 games in the NFL and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win.
On Tuesday, South Carolina joined a growing group of colleges hoping Johnson’s son Max can make a bigger impact on the college level.
The Gamecocks coaching staff offered Max Johnson, a 2020 prospect who also has offers from LSU, Georgia, Miami and FSU.
Very thankful to receive an offer from Coach Muschamp and the University of South Carolina @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @QBHitList #gamecocks pic.twitter.com/ewlPGvLiz4— Max Johnson (@qbmjohnson2020) April 12, 2017
The 6-foot-4, 191-pound passer only threw 19 passes for Oconee County High School in Georgia, backing up a senior. Last season, Oconee County deployed a pro-style, drop-back passing offense.
