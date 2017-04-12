South Carolina offers son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Phil Kornblut

Brad Johnson was far from a star at Florida State, but he ended up starting 125 games in the NFL and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win.

On Tuesday, South Carolina joined a growing group of colleges hoping Johnson’s son Max can make a bigger impact on the college level.

The Gamecocks coaching staff offered Max Johnson, a 2020 prospect who also has offers from LSU, Georgia, Miami and FSU.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound passer only threw 19 passes for Oconee County High School in Georgia, backing up a senior. Last season, Oconee County deployed a pro-style, drop-back passing offense.

