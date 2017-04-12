Florida tailback gets facetime with USC’s Muschamp, Bentley

Melbourne, Fla., running back Jashaun Corbin (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) made the run through the Palmetto State on Tuesday visiting Clemson and then South Carolina. He finished up his USC visit Wednesday morning before heading off to Tennessee.
Still to come this week are visits to Georgia Tech and Auburn.
Corbin has an offer from USC and his visit there also put the Gamecocks firmly in the ballgame with him.
"It was a lot better than I thought," he said. "I hung out with Coach Bentley and Coach Muschamp for a while. I saw the new facilities that they are building and that they have now. They jumped (up the list) because before I didn't know too much about them so I wasn't too high on them, but I really like South Carolina."
Corbin has not yet been offered by Clemson but that does not diminish his interest in the Tigers.
"It was a really good visit. I saw the new facilities and hung out with Coach Elliott for a while. He likes how I can be versatile, catch the ball and running," Corbin said. "Yesterday was my first time seeing them and he'll be down twice during the spring. They are still in my top schools. Seeing it first hand just added on to how I like Clemson."
Corbin has not yet shortened his list to a top group from his nearly 30 offers. He has also visited Florida and Florida State and he's also been to Tennessee before. He also has offers from Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa State, Notre Dame, LSU and others. He does not have a timetable for a decision and will not be an early graduate.
Last season he rushed for 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns and 25 catches for 619 yards and 7 touchdowns.
