South Carolina in top two for key QB target

Quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester can handle the stress with playing his position with ease, but the stress of recruiting, that’s a whole different animal.
“It’s coming to an end and I’ve got to figure out where I’m going to school at, and it got real bad,” Joyner said Wednesday night. “But I’ve somewhat got it figured out, my favorite two and one other.”
Joyner revealed South Carolina and N.C. State are his top two and they are now equal at the top of his list, and the third team left on his list is Alabama. He has visited Columbia and Raleigh, N.C., and is going to Alabama on April 22. Oregon also is on his mind some, but he’s not expecting the Ducks to factor into the final decision.
Joyner has a lot of different people in his ear. Of course, there are Gamecock fans all around him, and there are two N.C. State graduates on his coaching staff. He listens, but he’s not always hearing.
“I’ve got a mind of my own,” Joyner said.
Joyner said the recruiting push from USC and and N.C. State has increased and he’s talking more to both. The fact N.C. State already has a quarterback committed for the class, Joyner said, is not a factor to him.
USC, from the start, has recruited Joyner as its top quarterback prospect preaching to him the benefits of staying in-state and being “the face of the program.” He said that approach by Will Muschamp has not changed.
“Come run your state, stay true to your state, come be the man in your state, he is kind of right I guess,” he said. “I’ve got to do what’s best for me like I always say. Come run the state, come be the man, stay in state, stay home an hour and fifteen minutes from my house, and I can be the face of the program. And NC State has told me the same thing. I trust the Carolina staff completely only because USC as a whole was here for me since like day one. Not that particular staff but USC as a whole, the fan base and just the school itself, since my eighth grade year. I trust Muschamp and Roper because their relationship with my coaches is pretty strong and I know they won’t let me down. It’s the same with NC State because we have alumni. So, I’d say it’s kind of even but it’s kind of different from home state and out of state.”
Joyner does not plan to visit USC or N.C. State again before he announces on Father’s Day. He will visit Alabama to see what that’s all about and he won’t rule out the possibility of the Crimson Tide making this a true three team race. This will be his second visit there but his first with an offer, so he’s expecting a different reception.
“Now it’s different. I talked to (Nick) Saban and coach Tosh Lupoi, which is my recruiting coordinator, and it’s kind of different now,” Joyner said. “My first time going to Alabama I was excited but I didn’t have an offer then, and they didn’t show me the love that I feel like I should have gotten.”
Saban offered Joyner as a quarterback.
Joyner will make his decision known to the public on June 18th but he plans to make his decision 2-3 weeks before that and will let the coaches know at that point trusting that they won’t leak his decision.
