Gamecocks make Master Teague a priority as he prepares to trim favorites list

As college recruiters have hit the road for the spring evaluation period, running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., has turned his focus to his spring practice.
He burned up the highways in March and April, including stops at South Carolina and Clemson. The Gamecocks have offered and remain hot on his trail. The Tigers have not but might do so before too much longer.
“I continue to talk with South Carolina weekly,” Teague said. “They continue to let me know that I am their top choice, that I am very important to them. They continue to share their program with me to show how they are a great fit for me. I feel that I am their number one priority at running back.”
As for Clemson, Teague knows he’s high up on their board, but exactly where remains to be seen.
“Coach [Tony] Elliott is coming to watch me during my spring practice,” Teague said. “He said that he will more than likely offer two or three more guys at running back. Clemson seems to have a great culture there and I have to consider that. I think that they will be able to make a decision about me when they see me this spring. The goal is to build relationships to see where they lead.”
Teague visited Georgia last weekend. He’s also been to Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Auburn in recent weeks.
“I really enjoyed them all. It would be too difficult to pick a best one,” he said. “My parents and I are truly still talking about what we liked at each visit. It is going to be a tough decision. I am still looking at the schools in my top 12 and will narrow that down in about two or three weeks.”
Also in Teague’s top 12 are Duke, Louisville, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and LSU. He’d like to make his decision around the end of June and no later than the start of his season.
Notes
▪ Linebacker Alim McNeill of Raleigh, N.C., was offered by Clemson. He also has a USC offer. Some other offers are Florida State, Virginia Tech, NC State, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State and Boston College.
▪ USC quarterback target Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., was offered by Alabama. USC was the first Power 5 offer for Shough, but over the past few weeks he’s also added Michigan, Missouri and Washington State.
▪ DB Chris Smith of Hapeville, Ga., released his top six of USC, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida. He does not have an order to his list.
Comments