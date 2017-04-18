With recruitment open again, Texas forward hearing from Gamecocks

John Walker III of Missouri City, Texas, is back on the market after getting a release from his Duquesne letter of intent, and one program to start showing interest in him is South Carolina.
Walker met with assistant coach Perry Clark on Tuesday in Texas as the two start to build their recruiting relationship.
“Me and Coach Perry are really developing a relationship and he has a lot of faith in me and my development,” Walker said. “We are going to talk tomorrow after he speaks with Coach [Frank] Martin. He likes my skill set and versatility and my upside and thinks that they can really help develop my game physically to an elite three man.”
Walker is a former 6-foot-3 guard who sprouted into a 6-foot-8 forward, so he’s a big man with small man skills. Last season he averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Walker said Boston College, Arizona State, East Tennessee State and Southern Miss have come after him the hardest since he announced his free agent status earlier this month. And he has taken an official visit to Texas State.
