WR target likes Gamecocks’ pitch

Wide receiver Josh Vann of Tucker, Ga., declared South Carolina as his favorite earlier this year after attending a junior day at the start of spring practice. While his offer list has expanded, his focus has not and the Gamecocks remain his favorite.
“Yeah, I believe they still lead for me,” Vann said. “I liked what they told me the first time I went up there but the coaches just tell me that I would fit right in. It’s a building up offense that will be hard to stop with the right pieces, and I think I’ll fit in just by being all over than just in one spot.”
Vann (5-11, 175) said his only other visit thus far has been to Georgia, so the Bulldogs are second on his list behind the Gamecocks. He said he does plan to visit USC again but doesn’t have a date.
He’d like to make his decision before his season though he said he could go all the way to signing day.
▪ USC LB target Quin Williams of Madison, Ga., was offered by Oklahoma.
▪ DE Dorian Gerald of the College of the Canyons (Calif.) and Florence was offered by Texas Tech. He’s a USC target.
▪ USC offered 2019 LB Shammond Cooper and 2019 ATH Isaiah Williams of St. Louis.
▪ McCormick RB Mataeo Durant visited Duke Wednesday.
▪ Basketball forward John Walker III of Texas, who is getting USC interest, was offered by Arizona State.
