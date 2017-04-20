QB target seeks clarity from USC as he prepares to trim list

Quarterback Chase Wolf of Cincinnati continued his tour of campuses this week with a visit to Wisconsin.
He’s also been to USC, Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Boston College, Indiana and Cincinnati. Now that the Wisconsin visit is behind him, Wolf plans to work on shortening his list.
“It was real nice, I could see a little bit of South Carolina in it,” Wolf said of his time in Madison, “the campus life mostly.”
Wolf said he’s in touch with USC quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper regularly and is looking to get more information from him about his position on the Gamecocks’ quarterback board.
“I’m not a hundred percent sure on his board where I am. That’s what I need to ask him,” Wolf said. “I understand they are on other quarterbacks who have South Carolina really high on their board and I just want to see where I am in that.”
Wolf said of the schools that have offered him, Boston College, Iowa State and possibly Wisconsin have him high up on their board, if not at the top. He said he might take a second visit to USC and maybe Boston College. He’s not sure when.
USC and Boston College remain his top two and they are “about equal.” He said he does understand the Gamecocks plan to sign two quarterbacks in the 2018 class.
