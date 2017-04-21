Gamecocks staying on former in-state talent whose recruiting stock is on the rise

Interest in West Florence product Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons (Calif.) is climbing with recent offers from Texas Tech, Memphis and Washington State.
South Carolina has, of course, been one of the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive ends’ offers along with Tennessee, Arizona State, Syracuse, Marshall and others. And he’s looking for more as his spring practice continues.
“The next few weeks it’s just going to go crazy,” Gerald said. “I know Louisville is coming on the 25th. Oklahoma is coming out. Texas Tech is coming. It’s a lot of people coming. Tennessee is coming out.”
Gerald said he knows USC will be coming out as well, but the Gamecocks haven’t given him a definite date.
“We are in contact just about every single day,” he said. “We still discuss the plan for me. He (Lance Thompson) still expresses the high need, not just want, for me. He just feels like I can come in and change what they do. At the end of the day the need and want for me has gone up, and the relationship is growing. We have a great relationship, me and Coach Thompson. At least three or four times a week we talk.”
Gerald said Syracuse, Marshall, Tennessee, Washington State and Arizona State also are recruiting him hard and he talks regularly with their coaches. He has not set any dates for visits, but when he gets home in early June he plans to visit USC and Tennessee. And he plans to also see several others on his offer list.
Gerald is relationship-building with all the other teams as well and is not ready to identify a short list of favorites.
“I plan on narrowing things down this summer,” he said. “I’ll probably have an idea this summer officially. I don’t have a decision date in my head. I haven’t thought about it that much yet.”
Last season Gerald registered 54 tackles with 24 for loss and 12 sacks.
▪ TE John FitzPatrick of Atlanta has been red hot in terms of offers in recent weeks. Jumping on board with him have been Georgia, Western Kentucky, Wake Forest, South Florida, Appalachian State, Tennessee, Minnesota, Iowa State, Maryland Pitt.
USC also is one of his offers and he’s in regular contact with Gamecock coaches.
FitzPatrick has visited Georgia, UCLA, Duke, Columbia and Virginia and doesn’t have any more visits planned right now. And he does not have favorites.
▪ USC offered DE Abdul-Malik McClain of San Juan Capistrano, Calif. He also has offers from Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon State, Louisville and UCLA.
▪ USC offered 2019 WR Munir McClain of San Juan Capistrano, Calif. He also has Arizona State and UCLA offers.
▪ 2020 WR Leonard Manuel III of Ocala, Fla., was offered by USC.
