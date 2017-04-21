Rising QB prospect expects visit from USC, Kurt Roper

South Carolina plans to sign two quarterbacks for the 2018 class. It’s clear Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester is No. 1 on the board, but after that it’s a little fuzzier as the Gamecocks have offered 14 others at the position.
Not all of them are under consideration, but one is expecting to hear from quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper soon.
Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., received his first Power Five offer from the Gamecocks and he visited Columbia earlier this month. Since then he’s added offers from Michigan, Alabama, Washington State and Missouri.
“Coach Roper is coming out May 2 to watch me throw and say hi,” Shough said. “They are still in consideration for sure. I am interested. He has talked with me several times and with my head coach. And he’s also talked with former (Gamecock) player Mike Hold, whom I know.”
Shough (6-5, 185) said Hold is the best friend of his head coach, and he’s talked to him a couple of times. He does not have any future visits planned and has not determined favorites.
“I don’t have a top one right now,” he said. “I’m still evaluating.”
USC also is keeping tabs on 2017 QB Westin Elliott (6-5, 190) of Butler Community College (Kansas).
“I talked to Coach [Matt] Lindsey again and he just said I should be hearing from Coach Roper here any time,” Elliott said. “I’m really hoping to get a chance to come see South Carolina before I get out for the summer. Boise State, North Texas, Arizona, and Troy have all been in contact with me this week and all have plans to come see me work out Friday or next week.”
Elliott is a native of Texas who played just one season at Butler and can transfer in May. He will have four years to play three.
