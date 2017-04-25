USC linebacker target sets commitment date

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV of Waycross, Ga., who has been favoring South Carolina, announced a short list of USC, Florida, Duke and Georgia Tech.
He plans to announce his commitment on May 5.
“I’m loving South Carolina,” Jones said earlier this month. “I’m liking everything. I’ll get a good education if I go there and get to play big-time football, so I’m really getting the best of both worlds. They have explained to me how I will fit on the depth chart. They said they need me.”
April 23, 2017
Notes
▪ Graduate transfer DE Gaelin Elmore of Minnesota visited East Carolina over the weekend. That was his final visit and he is now going to decide from the four schools he saw. The others were USC, Arizona and Houston. Elmore said he does not have a favorite nor a timetable on a decision.
▪ DB Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., plans to visit USC Thursday through Saturday, and Louisville grad transfer DB Shaq Wiggins is expected to visit USC Saturday, per GamecockCentral.
▪ LB Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C., plans to visit USC Saturday, according to TheBigSpur.
▪ WR Jatavious Harris of Milledgeville, Ga., who had been favoring USC through much of the spring, committed to Tennessee on Sunday after visiting for the Vols’ spring game.
▪ DL Dantrell Barkley of Independence Community College (Kansas) picked up an offer from Colorado. He continues to favor USC and was in touch with Will Muschamp and Lance Thompson over the weekend. “They told me they can’t wait me to come down to South Carolina.” Thompson was in to see Barkley last week. Barkley is scheduled to visit USC June 8. He also plans to visit NC State and Colorado.
▪ USC recruiters Eric Wolford and Lance Thompson were at Georgia Military College last week to check on prospects there, including DB Khris Pam, who is originally from Blythewood. “They taped me doing drills and pass skelly. Coach Wolf and the D-line coach liked what they saw, considering me being a big corner.” Pam said he’s also hearing from Ball State, Colorado and Georgia State and feels Ball State is close to offering.
▪ USC offered DE Ronnie Perkins (6-4 250) of St. Louis. Some of his other offers are Missouri, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Louisville, Nebraska, Georgia, Notre Dame, Illinois and Arkansas.
▪ ATH Tre’ Turner of Greensboro, NC announced his top ten list of USC, Ole Miss, NC State, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Florida State, Louisville and Miami.
▪ Spring Valley LB and USC target Channing Tindall was offered by Alabama.
▪ Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks are in the final five with 6-foot-2 Aquira Decosta of Sacramento. She also has Cal, Tennessee, Louisville and Baylor on her short list.
▪ South Carolina baseball received a commitment from infield Sheldon Reed of Spartanburg Methodist College. This season he’s hitting .434 with 8 homers and 38 RBIS. He prepped at Emerald.
