Gamecocks courting Wright State grad transfer

South Carolina’s Final Four run has raised awareness of the program in recruiting circles, and one player who took notice was Mark Alstork, a graduate transfer student from Wright State.
The 6-foot-5 Dayton, Ohio, native is considering the Gamecocks for his final season and said Frank Martin has made him his personal recruiting target.
“I like what he’s saying. I wouldn’t be continuing to talk to him if I didn’t think there was potential,” Alstork said. “I feel good about the situation there and we’re just going to continue to go on from there. Frank Martin said he’s personally going to recruit me himself.”
Alstork said the only visit he has set right now is to Pitt on May 5. He plans to set dates with USC and Georgetown. He’s also looking at Louisville, NC State, Iowa State and a few others.
Alstork plans to make his decision between the Middle and end of May. He still has summer school work to complete at Wright State before he graduates. He played one season at Ball State before transferring to Wright State.
“They need somebody with my caliber, my experience to come in and be a veteran and lead these guys, and be a starter in a winning culture and a winning program,” he said of the Gamecocks. “And be able to be who I am, too. They say they have the opportunity which I can fulfill if I bring what they know I’m capable of.”
Alstork also has his name in the NBA Draft right now but at this point he “most likely” will withdraw from the draft before the May 24 deadline. He said he started out as a second round prospect but his information now is he is in the undrafted category.
Last season he averaged 19 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
