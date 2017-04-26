In-state DB target excited about direction of South Carolina program

Defensive back R.J. Roderick of Cane Bay High in Summerville added an offer from Georgia State Tuesday. He also has offers from South Carolina, Virginia, East Carolina, Army, Air Force, SC State, Citadel and Wofford.
Roderick plays quarterback and safety, and the big schools, including USC, like him as a safety.
Roderick has visited USC twice and is returning with his mother Saturday for what is being called a Spurs Up Day. The Gamecocks, who have the lead for him, have set the table for Roderick with the offer and with a lot of regular interest.
“Coach Muschamp sends me something like a picture or just saying hey, checking in on me every other day,” Roderick said. “They want me to play free safety. They have a lot of confidence in me. They trust my ability to make the transition from option quarterback. They have invested a lot in me coming to the University of South Carolina.”
Roderick has set Sept. 14 as a target date for a commitment, though he said it could come earlier. USC has given him a committable offer, he said, and would take his pledge any time he’s ready to give it. As for a possible commitment this weekend, Roderick said, “I don’t plan to but there is a possibility.”
Roderick said this Spurs Up Day is a chance for USC recruits to get a chance to meet one another along with current players.
“Coach Muschamp, if you look at his previous players that he had drafted, you can’t go wrong with him,” he said. “That’s something I’ve taken into account. He’s just a great coach and an even better person. The program is going to escalate in the next couple of years and that’s something I’d like to be a part of.”
As for other visits, Roderick said he plans to visit Duke, Virginia and Coastal Carolina this summer.
Notes
▪ LB Rosendo Louis of Deerfield Beach, Fla., plans to be at USC Saturday. He has had the Gamecocks high on his list.
▪ DE Caleb Tannor of Lithonia, Ga., has USC and Clemson in his final 10. He also has Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State and Mississippi State. There is no order.
▪ Clemson recruiter Brandon Streeter was by Spring Valley Tuesday to check on LB Channing Tindall, a top target for the Gamecocks.
▪ DE Brenton Cox, who held a USC offer, committed to Ohio State.
▪ USC target DE Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons (Calif.) was offered by Louisville.
▪ USC QB target Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., was offered by Georgia.
▪ USC offered RB Mychale Salahuddin of Washington, DC, and 2019 LB Jackson Hannah of Nashville.
▪ Conway DL Raiqwon O’Neal was offered by Louisville. He said USC is showing interest in him as an offensive lineman. He visited March 18.
Comments