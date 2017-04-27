USC’s Bryan McClendon tight with two-sport recruit

South Carolina made the short list of ten announced recently by wide receiver Tre’ Turner of Greensboro, N.C. Turner also is a high-level basketball prospect and the Gamecocks are willing to let him give both sports a try, as have most of the other nine on his list. Turner said his relationship with receivers coach Bryan McClendon is a primary reason USC is strongly in the mix.
“We’re pretty tight, he’s funny and he knows how to talk football, too, that’s why I had to keep him because there are not a lot of receivers coaches like that. He likes how I can go up and get the ball and I can run fast after I catch the ball. He likes the athleticism I have, the fact I can catch a screen and turn into 70 yards, something like that.”
Last season Turner had 52 catches for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also plays safety and is the backup quarterback.
Turner visited USC in late March on a day the Gamecocks did not have practice, so he got a chance to visit the campus and the academic side.
“It was nice to meet everyone,” he said. “I saw the facilities. I thought everything was pretty cool.”
Turner also met Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin on his visit, but it was just a coincidental meeting as he ran into him at dinner.
“They way they play basketball, they are not a team that has a bunch of five star recruits coming in every year, and they like playing hard-nosed defense, and that’s what I like doing,” Turner said. “They rattle the other team by their defense, and that’s one of the schools I know I can fit in playing basketball.”
Turner also has visited Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, N.C. State and Duke. He does not have any future visits planned. He’s not doing any camps this summer because of AAU basketball but he plans to return to USC for a game this season.
Turner said he does not have a timetable on a decision and does not have a favorite. He will be a December graduate.
The others on his short list are Ole Miss, N.C. State, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Florida State, Louisville and Miami.
Notes:
▪ USC quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper was in on Wednesday to visit quarterback Chase Wolf of Cincinnati. Duke also was in for a visit. He visited USC in March and has had the Gamecocks and Boston College at the top of his list.
▪ Defensive end Gaelin Elmore, Minnesota grad transfer, will announce decision Friday. USC, ECU, Houston, Arizona were his visits.
▪ USC target running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., was offered by Louisville. He’s expecting USC recruiter and running backs coach Bobby Bentley to visit next week.
▪ USC target defensive end Azeez Ojulari of Marietta, Ga., was offered by Georgia.
▪ USC offered 2019 wide receiver Jeremiah Payton (6-3 180) of Neptune Beach, Fla.
▪ USC offered 2019 offensive lineman Renato Brown (6-4 280) of West Palm Beach, Fla.
▪ USC offered 2019 defensive back Akeem Dent of West Palm Beach, Fla. Tennessee also offered.
▪ 2019 defensive end William Norton of Memphis was offered by USC, his first offer.
▪ USC offered 2020 offensive lineman Ray Curry (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) of Memphis, his first offer.
▪ USC offered 2020 defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway of Conway. He’s the younger brother of former Conway and Michigan WR Junior Hemingway.
▪ Conway defensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal was offered by Illinois.
▪ Georgetown offered 6-foot-7 forward Jimmy Nichols Jr. of Conway.
▪ According to his father, 6-foot-4 guard Sharone Wright Jr. will transfer out of West Florence High School for next school year.
