Gamecocks were in early with rising Florida speedster

Melbourne, Fla., running back Lavonte Valentine continues to climb the prospect ladder to prominence with recent offers from Notre Dame, Louisville, Southern Cal, UCLA and Oregon. South Carolina was one of his early offers and Valentine, who has a lot of family in the Palmetto State, hasn't lost track of the Gamecocks.
"I talk to them everyday, coach (Bobby) Bentley, coach (Coleman) Hutzler and coach (Will) Muschamp," Valentine said. "I talk to them every day. They are coming to see me run states May 5 and May 6 for track. Me and coach Bentley communicate daily. He sends me updates on what the running backs are doing or team events. Coach Bentley was saying I would be a game changer for the offense, the offense would develop and be around me."
Valentine said the Gamecocks are making a strong push for him this spring. His only visit was to USC for the spring game. He just learned this week from Bentley about Saturday's gathering in Columbia so he didn't have time to make plans to make it.
Others making a strong push at this point are Oregon, Kentucky and Southern Cal. He's not identifying a favorite at this point, and he's not graduating early.
Valentine has made several visits to the state because of the family he has spread all over it, and he said that's a positive factor for the Gamecocks.
Last season Valentine rushed for 890 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's considered one of the fastest players in Florida for his class.
