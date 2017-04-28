Kurt Roper gives Cincinnati QB sense of USC’s recruiting process

South Carolina quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper was in on Wednesday to visit quarterback Chase Wolf of Cincinnati.
Duke also was in for a visit. He visited USC in March. Wolf said Roper gave him more clarity on where he stands on his quarterback recruiting board.
“Coach Roper says that if you have an offer then you're good enough to play so he doesn't have a ranking board.” Wolf said.
USC, Boston College and Wisconsin rank as his top three at this point.
Notes:
▪ Minnesota grad transfer defensive end Gaelin Elmore had planned to announce his decision for his final college season Friday afternoon, but he has delayed that until next week. Elmore visited USC, Houston, Arizona and East Carolina. He said Thursday night he will put out a final two Friday and the Gamecocks will not make the cut.
▪ Athlete Marquez Ezzard of Stockbridge, Ga., announced his top eight list as USC, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State.
▪ South Pointe defensive back Steven Gilmore Jr. was offered by Kansas State.
▪ USC target defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by Florida State.
▪ Defensive back Jaylon Reed of Olive Branch, Miss., committed to Tennessee. USC was among his offers.
▪ Defensive back A.J. Lytton of Upper Marlboro, Md., committed to Florida State. He also had a Clemson offer and visited Wednesday.
▪ Trikweze Bridges, a 2019 defensive back from Lanett, Ala., plans to visit Clemson on Saturday.
