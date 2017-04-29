So, what exactly happens at a Spurs Up Day?

South Carolina football’s camp season begins in June. National Signing Day is nine months away.
But the seeds of future recruiting classes are planted at many stops along the way, including events such as Saturday’s Spurs Up Day.
Coach Will Muschamp’s spring gathering of prospects and their families is focused on fun, fellowship and relationship-building.
“It was nothing to do with football,” South Carolina offensive line commit Lamarius Benson said. “It was getting to know the coaches and experiencing South Carolina and Columbia.”
There were no measurables taken and no film to watch. Those types of football things are for other days.
Spurs Up Day included a scavenger hunt, a basketball game, plenty of conversations and, of course, food. Chicken, pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and sausage were part of the menu from Ultimate Tailgaters BBQ.
“It was good Southern food,” said Benson, from Eastside High in Covington, Ga.
Prospects split into teams and set out on golf carts around campus looking for cutouts of such Gamecock celebrities as basketball star A’ja Wilson and school president Harris Pastides.
Benson teamed with quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper and fellow USC commits Hank Manos and Darius Rush.
Cane Bay High defensive back target R.J. Roderick was part a scavenger hunt grouping that included tight end target Gavin Schoenwald, USC tight ends coach Pat Washington and Jessica Jackson, the Gamecocks’ director of on-campus recruiting for football.
“You have time to spend with all the coaches, potential players, recruits, and I got to see a lot of players that are already on the team,” Roderick said. “It’s good bonding time. It makes you feel at home.”
You know it's going to be a good day when... @UltTailgater pic.twitter.com/C0w7MhPZz0— Carina Hargreaves (@CarinaH_SC) April 29, 2017
