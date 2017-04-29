Gamecocks ‘near the top’ for Nashville tight end

Tight end Gavin Schoenwald of Nashville, Tenn., has been a top South Carolina target for months and made it back to campus Saturday for his third visit since November.
“USC is near the top for me,” he said. “Today was awesome. It was different that any other visit I’ve been on. It was extremely laid-back, which gave me more of a feel for the actually family atmosphere. I really enjoyed it.
“Auburn, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt are up there with South Carolina,” said Schoenwald (6-5, 225). “That’s not an official list because there are some other schools I am talking to. This will probably be the end of my spring visits. I’ll take some more in the summer.”
He also has offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Iowa, Duke and Mississippi State.
Notes
▪ Athlete R.J. Roderick of Cane Bay High (Summerville) has been favoring USC. He said prior to Saturday’s visit there was a chance of a commitment but that did not happen. He is eyeing September for making his commitment. Roderick plays option quarterback in high school and is being recruited by the Gamecocks as a safety.
He also has offers from Virginia, East Carolina, Army, Air Force, Georgia State, SC State, Wofford and The Citadel.
▪ Linebacker Ernest Jones IV of Waycross, Ga., who is favoring USC, didn’t make it to USC Saturday due to a track meet. He is set to announce his commitment Friday with the Gamecocks the big favorites over Duke, Georgia Tech and Florida.
▪ Defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., had another good visit with the Gamecocks and they remain among his frontrunners.
“Bama, Tennessee and South Carolina are ahead right now,” he said. “I just spent time with Muschamp and T-Rob and it was cool, so just gaining a better relationship is the best thing I took (from the visit).”
Horn said he will take more visits this summer and could have a decision before the season.
