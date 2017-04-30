Frank Martin, USC recruiting son of former MLB GM

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin apparently is still interested in adding another high school prospect to his roster for next season. Martin offered 6-foot-7 forward Justin Minaya of Harrington Park, N.J., and he plans to take an official visit with the Gamecocks Tuesday. Minaya's father is the former general manager of the New York Mets.
"It was definitely a good call with Frank when he offered me," Minaya said. "He feels that I'm definitely a versatile big guard and he likes my ability to shoot and rebound the ball. I really like Coach Martin a lot and I like how he pushes his players to be their best. Obviously, the Gamecocks are a great program and things are definitely booming right now after their Final Four run."
Minaya also picked up recent offers from Seton Hall and Temple, and he said he's also looking at Illinois and new coach, and former Martin assistant, Brad Underwood. He also said a year of prep school also is an option for him but Martin wants him for the 2017 class.
Last season Minaya averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three assists per game.
With the loss of four players from last season and four players already signed, the Gamecocks are sitting on the max 13 scholarship players, so any additions would mean further departures. Martin also is in pursuit of Wright State graduate transfer Mark Alstork.
