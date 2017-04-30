Highly-rates safety gets ‘family’ feel on South Carolina visit

Defensive back Trey Dean of Hampton, Ga., made a return trip Saturday to South Carolina. He also was in for a junior day in January.
That visit was heavy on learning about the school and the program. Dean said this visit was more for relationship building.
“It wasn’t really like a recruiting visit, felt like a family day,” Dean said. “I liked everything that they had on campus. The coaching staff is always great and South Carolina stands pretty high on my list. Muschamp and (Travaris Robinson) have produced a lot of DBs at several different colleges. They said they really want me and I’ll put them to the next level.”
Dean said Alabama, Georgia, Texas, UCLA and Oregon join the Gamecocks in his top group. He also has visited Georgia and Alabama and he plans to visit Texas. He is looking at June for a decision. There is no favorite.
▪ Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn of Charlotte has visited USC in the past and has been sitting on a Gamecock offer for several months. The Gamecocks continued to strengthen their position with him thru Saturday’s visit.
“I saw how dedicated their coaches were and their staff to their team, to the organization,” Gwyn said. “I feel good about them, I feel more comfortable with them. The visit gave me a chance to see how they are outside of football.”
Gwyn said of the schools that have offered him, USC, N.C. State, Duke and Wake Forest are the four pushing the hardest for him. He has been to those three Tobacco Road schools as well. He’s looking at June or July for a visit. The schools like Gwyn at guard or center.
