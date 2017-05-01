In-state DB target for Gamecocks could expedite commitment decision

Defensive back RJ Roderick of Cane Bay High continues to favor South Carolina after his visit Saturday for Will Muschamp’s Spurs Up Day.
“Nothing has changed as to where they stand,” he said. “After spending some time, it might tweak some things moving forward with my family, in a positive manner. I will definitely be talking to them.”
Roderick has actually been eyeing September for making his commitment, but that timetable might move up after this visit, he indicated.
He also has offers from Virginia, East Carolina, Army, Air Force, Georgia State, SC State, Wofford and The Citadel.
Roderick plays option quarterback and safety at Cane Bay and the big schools, including USC , like him as a safety.
Time coming soon ✍— RJ Roderick ♨️ (@843Jayy) May 1, 2017
Comments