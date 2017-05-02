Phil Kornblut

May 02, 2017 8:28 AM

Grad transfer Alstork sets South Carolina visit

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

Mark Alstork, a 6-foot-5 men’s basketball grad transfer from Wright State, has set a visit to South Carolina for May 13. He also will visit Pitt on May 5, Georgetown on May 8 and LSU on May 15.

Alstork said he’s in touch with USC coach Frank Martin daily. He does not have a favorite.

He still has his name in the NBA Draft, though he was leaning toward pulling out and returning to college for a final year.

Alstork started his career at Ball State, transferred after getting thrown into the fire as a freshman an emerged with he hometown Raiders to average 12.4 points a game as a sophomore and 19 as a junior.

In his recruitment, he’s been impressed by Gamecocks coach Frank Martin.

“I feel good about the situation there and we’re just going to continue to go on from there,” Alstork said. “Frank Martin said he’s personally going to recruit me himself.”

