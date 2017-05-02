South Carolina QB target from Ohio finished with visits

Cincinnati quarterback Chase Wolf, who has the Gamecocks, Boston College and Wisconsin as his top three, said he will not take any more visits before he makes his decision.
And he has not yet determined when he’ll make that decision. USC quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper visited Wolf last week. BC recently picked up a quarterback commitment but Wolf said that would not affect his decision as it pertains to the Eagles. He also picked up an offer from Connecticut.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina has been one of the long time recruiters of defensive lineman Rick Sandidge of Concord, N.C. and that due diligence paid off with a spot in his final 11 released Monday night. The others on the short list are Ohio State, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami.
▪ Defensive back Chris Smith of Hapeville, Ga., was strongly pursued by South Carolina, but Monday night he announced a commitment to Georgia. USC was one of his first offers and he visited in late March, after which he declared USC as one of his top schools.
▪ Dutch Fork wide receiver Bryce Thompson remains committed to Virginia Tech and has pulled back the brake on his recruiting for now while he focuses on spring practice and summer camps. Thompson visited South Carolina for a spring practice in March and that’s the last time he’s heard from the Gamecocks. He visited Virginia Tech two weeks ago and he is holding to his commitment.
“It’s looking pretty solid right but but I still have a whole year so a lot of things can change,” Thompson said.
Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State have been in touch and are waiting on his SAT, which he takes for the first time this week. He said he will camp at Clemson in late June and he also wants to go to Florida State and Michigan. And a USC camp visit also is possible. He’s expecting N.C State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech to watch a practice this week.
▪ USC offered 2019 offensive lineman Vincent Murphy of Fort Lauderdale.
▪ Byrnes wide receiver Demarcus Gregory narrowed his list to Florida State, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and West Virginia. He also had a USC offer.
