Gamecocks still in the hunt for Arizona QB

South Carolina continued its work with quarterback Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., this week when quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper paid him a visit to watch him throw. USC was the first Power 5 conference offer for Shough, and he continues to give the Gamecocks strong consideration as offers from Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and Oregon State have rolled in.
"Coach Roper came by and watched me throw. We talked for awhile on the phone and everything, too," Shough said. "We have been talking a lot and he said he loved watching me and was extremely impressed. They are high on my list."
Shough said recruiters from Alabama, Michigan, Southern Cal, Missouri, Michigan State, Arizona State and Arizona have been thru to check him out this spring. He plans to visit Michigan and Indiana soon and make a decision over the summer.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina offered 2019 defensive back Jaylen McCollough of Powder Springs, Ga.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 wide receiver Knowledge McDaniel of Bradenton, Fla.
▪ USC offered 2019 wide receiver Frank Landson Jr. of Miami, currently a Florida commitment.
▪ South Carolina linebacker target Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C., was offered by Michigan State.
▪ Jacoby Pinckney, a 2019 Dorman wide receiver, was offered by Indiana.
