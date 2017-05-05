South Carolina’s Eric Wolford close with Tennessee OL target

South Carolina already has an offensive lineman commitment from the state of Tennessee and continues to work hard for another in Jerome Carvin of Cordova. Carvin had a busy April with spring game visits to USC, Florida, Tennessee and Auburn, He also visited Alabama.
Carvin said he talks with USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford almost every day and he expects to see him soon.
“He said he can’t wait to come see me and said he will be here the first week of May and then to one of my scrimmage games,” Carvin said. “He emphasizes that he coached in the NFL and he knows what it takes to get there. He really emphasizes the family feel at South Carolina. He said he could have been back in the NFL but he chose South Carolina over the NFL.”
Carvin said he plans to release a top list of eight or ten soon, probably after his spring practice, and reduce that to five by the start of his season. He’s confident USC will make his top eight.
“I just liked it when I went down there for their spring game,” he said. “I got a good feel, a good vibe from the campus, I was in the locker room after the game and talked to some of the players, it was great. It was up there with some of the best visits I’ve been on.”
Carvin said he wants to take all his official visits and make his decision around mid-season or near the end of the season.
