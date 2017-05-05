Gamecocks hope to snag two commits in three days

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience Pause 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets 3:07 Runaway Runway at the Columbia Museum of Art 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:19 Shawn Lanier family says farewell 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Running back Deshaun Fenwick of Braden River High in Bradenton, Fla., committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.