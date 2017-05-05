Gamecocks hope to snag two commits in three days

South Carolina landed a commitment this week from running back target DeShaun Fenwick, and Friday night the Gamecocks are hopeful of pulling in linebacker target Ernest Jones IV of Waycross, Ga.
He will announce his decision Friday night around 7 at a party in his hometown. But he plans to tell the schools of his decision earlier in the day Friday.
Jones has been favoring the Gamecocks through much of the process. He also has had Florida and Duke high up on his list.
Jones visited USC for a spring practice and for the spring game and has been heavily pursued by the Gamecocks. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Auburn, LSU. Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oregon and Kentucky.
NOTES
▪ DB DJ Ivey of Homestead, FL was offered by USC. He currently is a Miami commitment but has not totally shut down his recruiting.
"I mean, I'm still open to schools but I'm committed to Miami. It's (USC) another SEC school, so I know they see a lot of potential in me, but I haven't really thought about where schools fit in my recruitment yet." Ivey also has offers from Auburn, UCF and others.
▪ USC offered 2019 LB King Mwikuta of LaGrange, GA. He visited USC last month.
▪ USC QB target Tyler Shough of Chandler, AZ was offered by Florida State.
▪ USC target DE Azeez Ojulari of Marietta, GA was offered by North Carolina and TCU.
