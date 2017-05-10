Gamecocks talking daily with Georgia receiver

South Carolina has been out front for wide receiver Josh Vann of Tucker, Ga., going on two months and the Gamecocks continue to hold the advantage over a field that includes Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee. Vann said he hears regularly from the Gamecocks with receivers coach Bryan McClendon leading the conversations.
"With him, it's like a daily talk with somebody, like hey, how ya doing, or what ya eating, or most times, he asks me when I'll be back up there," said Vann who plans to return to USC later this spring or in the summer. "At this point, it's a good relationship. I could really see myself up there at South Carolina."
USC and Georgia have been Vann's only visits so far. Those are his top two with Tennessee also up there.
"Probably South Carolina," Vann said about his favorite. "I can really feel myself comfortable at this point."
Vann said he wants to make his decision before the season but he does want to visit more schools. Notre Dame, Tennessee, North Carolina and Clemson are some of the schools that been by his school this spring. He's expecting McClendon to visit this week.
Notes:
▪ Wright State grad transfer Mark Alstork, a 6-foot-5 completed his Georgetown visit Tuesday. He also has been to Pitt and is scheduled to visit USC on May 13 and LSU on May 15. He plans to make his decision known May 20.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 defensive lineman Keziah Everett of Farmville, N.C.
▪ USC offered 2019 defensive back Joseph Charleston of Alpharetta, Ga.
▪ South Carolina offered 2019 defensive back Jeremiah Gray of Charlotte.
▪ USC offered linebacker Andrew Johnson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) of Tifton, Ga.
▪ Gamecocks quarterback target Tyler Shough of Chandler, Ariz., will visit Michigan this weekend.
▪ South Carolina defensive end target Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons, a two-year school in California, was offered by N.C. State.
▪ Ben Lippen linebacker Kyle Wright was offered by Coastal Carolina.
