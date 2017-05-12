Gamecocks extend offer to another Arizona QB

South Carolina already has an offer out to one of the top 2018 quarterbacks in Arizona in Tyler Shough of Chandler. On Thursday the Gamecocks offered another from Arizona, one with a very strong connection to his state.
USC extended an offer to Jack Plummer of Gilbert, Ariz. He’s the son of legendary Arizona State quarterback Jake “The Snake” Plummer, who played part of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.
The younger Plummer (6-5, 185) also has offers from Arizona, Boise State, Memphis, New Mexico State, UNLV, Cincinnati, Hawaii and Georgia State. Last season he passed for 2475 yards with 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
The Gamecocks are expected to sign two quarterbacks in the 2018 class. A top target at the position, Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High, plans to make his college decision public on Father’s Day.
Excited to receive an offer from South Carolina!! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/yoTRHoXM9t— Jack Plummer (@Jackplummer13) May 12, 2017
Notes
▪ USC DE target Jabari Ellis of Georgia Military College was offered by Colorado.
▪ USC TE target John FitzPatrick of Atlanta was offered by Florida.
▪ USC DE target Dorian Gerald of Florence and College of the Canyons (Calif.) was offered by Oklahoma.
▪ 2020 WR Jermaine Burton of Hapeville, Ga., was offered by USC.
▪ Wright State basketball grad transfer Mark Alstork is on an official visit to Illinois. He also has been to Pitt and Georgetown. He confirmed he will visit USC starting Saturday. He also is scheduled to visit LSU May 15. He plans to make his decision known May 20.
