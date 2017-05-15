Another Wonnum for the Gamecocks? Time will tell

Defensive lineman Dennis Wonnum is expected to play a big role at South Carolina this season. But his presence as a member of the Gamecocks will not help in their efforts to lure his brother, highly recruited offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum of Tucker, Ga.
Dylan Wonnum (6-5, 290) said he is interested in the Gamecocks at this point, but no more or no less than he is in the other schools that are recruiting him.
“They’re just like everybody else on my list. They are equal to everybody else,” Wonnum said. His brother “doesn’t influence my decision.”
Some of his other offers are Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Ohio State, Missouri, Miami, LSU, Mississippi State, Purdue, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Duke and Michigan State.
He’s been to USC several times, most recently for a junior day in February and for the spring game in April.
“They said I will fit in good with their offense and they are going to run the ball more,” he said. “They said I’m a great run blocker so I should fit in good. They look good to me. They are on the come-up. They are going to be on top soon. They are building a lot of new stuff so they are improving on everything.”
New offensive line coach Eric Wolford is in regular contact with Wonnum and he’s already made a favorable impression on him in a short amount of time.
“He’s a good coach,” he said. “He knows what he’s talking about, I can tell. He’s just a good coach.”
Wonnum also has visited Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and several others. He does not have any visit plans set for the summer but believes he’ll make another visit to USC at some point.
Wonnum said he hopes to make a decision by the end of summer, but if he can’t he’ll wait until after this season.
